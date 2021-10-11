Kate, Duchess Of Cambridge Slated To Be Next Bond Girl

WOW! Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, mother of three and wife of a future king of England, has been offered and accepted the role of the next Bond girl in the next Bond film.

So wow for her!

Reading about the announcement, Prince Harry said, "Wow!"

The Prince's wife questioned what he was WOWING about, and he replied, "Cabbage soup for supper. Remember, you planted the cabbage."

It seems the Duchess of Cambridge will be paid $25 million for her portrayal of a Bond girl and would donate salary to the Clean Water Act.

"Wow, $25 million," said Harry. His wife interrogated him a second time. He quickly explained that the cook was adding carrots to the cabbage soup that she had also planted, and he thought it would be worth $25 million.

The Bond girl role that Kate Middleton would portray is an actress kidnapped by an evil middle east oil conglomerate and held for ransom.

Bond must deliver the ransom and make sure she is the real actress by having sex. Bond knew her when she was an ingenue, and because he is Bond, he has a good memory for that sort of thing. The resurrected Judy Dench is aware of it. But Ralph Fiennes is pissed because he has been demoted. So, Bond turns over the ransom, and both fly back to England after a car chase or two. But as usual, Ben Whishaw steals the film.

"Wow, wow, wow!"

Before she could ask, Harry announced, "Soup's on."

