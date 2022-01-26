Prince William and Princess Kate Reveal Their Favorite Rock Band

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 26 January 2022

image for Prince William and Princess Kate Reveal Their Favorite Rock Band
Camel Toe was recently named "The #1 Heavy Metal Band In Peru."

LONDON – (UK Satire) – After not wanting to reveal who their favorite rock band is, William and Kate finally divulged the band’s name to noted English news agency writer Loretta Piffinshaw, with Ta Ta For Now News.

The happy, musically inclined royal couple stated that they are both great big fans of the heavy metal band, Camel Toe, which hails from Wembledon.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge say that they have all three of the band’s albums, including the recently released “Camel Toe Plays The Songs of Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, and the Sherwood Forest Wankers.”

Kate said that she is especially proud of her Camel Toe T-shirt that was personally autographed by the band’s lead singer, Bartholemew Spiffy.

The band’s latest single has just entered into the #1 spot on the music charts. The song is titled, “I Had Her Knickers Off Her Sweet Liverpudlian Arse A Mere 7 Minutes Into Our First Date.”

Meanwhile, the band wants to dispel the rumor that was started by Piers Morgan that they lip-sync. They added that even her majesty Queen Elizabeth has gone on record as stating that Camel Toe does not lip-sync.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kate MiddletonMusicPrince William

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more