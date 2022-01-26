Prince William and Princess Kate Reveal Their Favorite Rock Band

LONDON – (UK Satire) – After not wanting to reveal who their favorite rock band is, William and Kate finally divulged the band’s name to noted English news agency writer Loretta Piffinshaw, with Ta Ta For Now News.

The happy, musically inclined royal couple stated that they are both great big fans of the heavy metal band, Camel Toe, which hails from Wembledon.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge say that they have all three of the band’s albums, including the recently released “Camel Toe Plays The Songs of Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, and the Sherwood Forest Wankers.”

Kate said that she is especially proud of her Camel Toe T-shirt that was personally autographed by the band’s lead singer, Bartholemew Spiffy.

The band’s latest single has just entered into the #1 spot on the music charts. The song is titled, “I Had Her Knickers Off Her Sweet Liverpudlian Arse A Mere 7 Minutes Into Our First Date.”

Meanwhile, the band wants to dispel the rumor that was started by Piers Morgan that they lip-sync. They added that even her majesty Queen Elizabeth has gone on record as stating that Camel Toe does not lip-sync.