Windsor Castle May Have To Be Destroyed Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic Infestation

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Reports are that Prince Charles gave the C-19 virus to his mom, Queen Elizabeth who then gave it to her crumpet baker, who then gave it to a double decker bus driver.

The queen denies giving it to her crumpet baker, because she hasn’t been within 19 feet of him in 8 days.

Meanwhile, a castle investigating team thoroughly checked out Windsor Castle and they did report finding traces of the Covid-19 virus.

They reported that the biggest concentration of the virus was in the newly-remodeled St. George Chapel, as well in the King Henry VIII Gate.

Other traces were found in the Edward III Tower, the Upper Ward, and the Archery Practice Room.

The investigating group known as Olden Castles Investigating Inc. stated that they are going to try to do everything humanly possible to try and save the 952-year-old castle.

SIDENOTE: Ta Ta For Now News is now reporting that they have heard from an inside source at OCII that it looks like the castle may have to be demolished.