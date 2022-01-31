Queen Elizabeth Admits That She Is Positively Thrilled That Donald Trump Is Headed To Prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 31 January 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Admits That She Is Positively Thrilled That Donald Trump Is Headed To Prison
Queen Elizabeth hates Trump about as much as sheep hate wolves.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Members of her majesty, the queen's family, along with close friends are commenting that it has been years since they have seen Queen Elizabeth as happy as she is now.

Her son Prince Charles said that his mom is thrilled beyond belief that one of the most evil, hateful, low-life jerks she has ever known will soon be arrested and sent to prison on a myriad of reasons; including tax evasion, illegal groping, tampering with female boobs, and counterfeiting.

The queen said that like they say in Copenhagen, Denmark, what goes around comes around and in Trump’s case it cannot come around too soon.

The queen has still not forgotten how two years ago, the Trumptard, as Piers Morgan calls him, made an unwanted pass at her, and he came very close to getting his orange, bloated face royally slapped.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more