Queen Elizabeth Admits That She Is Positively Thrilled That Donald Trump Is Headed To Prison

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Members of her majesty, the queen's family, along with close friends are commenting that it has been years since they have seen Queen Elizabeth as happy as she is now.

Her son Prince Charles said that his mom is thrilled beyond belief that one of the most evil, hateful, low-life jerks she has ever known will soon be arrested and sent to prison on a myriad of reasons; including tax evasion, illegal groping, tampering with female boobs, and counterfeiting.

The queen said that like they say in Copenhagen, Denmark, what goes around comes around and in Trump’s case it cannot come around too soon.

The queen has still not forgotten how two years ago, the Trumptard, as Piers Morgan calls him, made an unwanted pass at her, and he came very close to getting his orange, bloated face royally slapped.