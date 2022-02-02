Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Reveals Why She Has Suddenly Cancelled Her Scheduled Trip To Massachusetts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 February 2022

image for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Reveals Why She Has Suddenly Cancelled Her Scheduled Trip To Massachusetts
Prince Charles said that his mother cannot stand the cold weather.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has just announced that Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her scheduled trip to Boston, Massachusetts.

There had been some widespread speculation that the reason was due to an infected uvula that has been bothering the queen since late October.

Prince Charles contacted the Ta Ta For Now News Agency and informed them that the reason why his mum decided to cancel the trip to Boston was due to the fact that the US Weather Bureau had stated that a powerful Canadian Master Vortex snowstorm is due to hit at the time of her visit.

Charlie, as Simon Cowell calls him, said that the queen said that she hates the bloody, blooming snow and ice just about as much as Piers Morgan hates his hemorroids.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

