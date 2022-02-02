Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Reveals Why She Has Suddenly Cancelled Her Scheduled Trip To Massachusetts

LONDON – (UK Satire) – A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has just announced that Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her scheduled trip to Boston, Massachusetts.

There had been some widespread speculation that the reason was due to an infected uvula that has been bothering the queen since late October.

Prince Charles contacted the Ta Ta For Now News Agency and informed them that the reason why his mum decided to cancel the trip to Boston was due to the fact that the US Weather Bureau had stated that a powerful Canadian Master Vortex snowstorm is due to hit at the time of her visit.

Charlie, as Simon Cowell calls him, said that the queen said that she hates the bloody, blooming snow and ice just about as much as Piers Morgan hates his hemorroids.