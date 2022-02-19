1,007 of Florida’s 1,013 McDonalds Have Officially Banned Donald J. Trump

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for the Florida McDonalds restaurant chain has informed the American public that DJT has just been banned from setting foot in 1,007 of the McDonalds located in the Plywood State.

Warner F. Raggasiller, stated that the reason for the unheard of ban is due to 5 main reasons: (1) Trump is a US tax evader, (2) Trump is a traitor, (3) Trump is an avowed racist, (4) Trump is the biggest fucking liar since P.T. Barnum, and (5) The orange piece of shit is a pussy grabber.

When contacted and told of the ban, Trump yelled out that he has never told even one little old white lie in his 68 years on the planet.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: My goodness. Melania’s pitiful excuse for a husband is actually 75, so the orange weasel’s brain has now definitely dwindled down to the size of a flea's dick.