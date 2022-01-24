Simon Cowell Reveals That His Friend Piers Morgan Is Totally Smitten With Sarah Ferguson

image for Simon Cowell Reveals That His Friend Piers Morgan Is Totally Smitten With Sarah Ferguson
Piers says that Sarah is 62, but she still looks fantastic in a pair of Daisy Duke short shorts.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – BuzzFuzz (UK) has just announced that Simon Cowell stated that his best friend Piers Morgan, revealed to him that he and Sarah Ferguson, aka The Duchess of York, are really having a really, jolly, old, spiffy, good time dating up a storm.

Simon is a music production mogul, who is responsible for discovering such British bands as The Camel Toe;, The G-Spot Trio; and The Betty, Betty, & Bob Heavy Metal Band.

Cowell confided that Morgan told him that the other night while he and Sarah were walking along the Thames River, he suddenly got the urge to kiss her and as he did, he said he felt like he was the luckiest bloke in the entire United Kingdom.

A little later as they rode one of the famous London double-decker buses, he actually held her hand and he felt like he had just scored a goal for Manchester Untied.

And then after they got back to her apartment in Picadilly, Fergie put on a song by Adele and the two danced like they were a couple of Liverpool teenagers.

Meanwhile, Ta Ta For Now News is reporting that the happy couple could be hearing wedding bells in the not-to-distant future.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

