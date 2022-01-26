There was widespread concern in the world of male grooming yesterday when the latest figures revealed that stocks of moisturiser have descended to an all-time low after pop icon Olly Murs ordered over 500 tonnes to be delivered to his luxury Essex home on Monday of this week.

It is believed that Murs, 73, employed a work gang of over 200 beauticians to apply the cream, working tirelessly over four days to massage the skin toning application into his gigantic face.

A spokeswoman for Nivea, who supplied the material and workforce for the herculean task, told us last night: "It was an enormous undertaking to moisturise Olly's massive dial but we were determined to succeed.

'We used an industrial muck spreader to spray the cream onto his enormous face before teams of up to 50 girls moved in.

They worked in 10-hour shifts, rubbing it into his pores, some of which were more than a metre in diameter. We got there in the end though and the big smile on Olly's gigantic clock was reward in itself for all our hard work"

Murs, who is currently being deployed in the search for a sunken galleon off the coast of The Azores, where his big eyes are proving invaluable in scanning the sea bed for the wreck, said last night: "I'm obviously sorry that world moisturiser stocks are depleted but I have to say all that cleansing and toning has proved an absolute boon given that I'm having to dip my gigantic dial in the drink for hours on end"

This latest revelation comes just two weeks after cotton stocks almost ran out when Simon Cowell had a new pair of his gigantic trousers made in a specially converted aircraft hangar in Taiwan.