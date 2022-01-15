How did you see in the new year? by Mr Raymond Ving

Well hello there,

How did you see in 2022? Were you at a party with some colleagues from Number 10? Were you busy throwing pieces of Coal into your neighbour’s gardens, like they do in Scotland?

Or like a few people, did you go to bed at 10? Happy to see the end of 2021 in your bed. Did your 2021 end with a Bond film, a small glass of Whiskey and festering resentment about how shite 2020 and 2021 actually were?

Did you stay up to watch Jools Holland and hear Ed Sheeran ruin On Raglan Road? I know I did. Still, at least it wasn’t Galway Girl. That would have been worse.

How will you see in 2023? I suspect it will be much the same way. Boris Johnson will still be there, you will avoid the neighbours as always, watch a Bond film and Jools Holland whilst Robbie Williams covers a song by Coldplay.

I plan to just knock on the doors of every house I can see, and run off laughing. That will be my fun to look forward to. Of course, I will be 80 by then, so I will probably just be tucked up in bed with a good cup of Horlicks. Oh, how I miss my youth. Do you miss your youth?.