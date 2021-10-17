Kim Jong-un Says That Just Thinking About Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Him a Boner

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – North Korea’s Rice Paddy News Agency reports that President Kim Jong-un has fallen head-over-heels in love with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Word out of North Korea is that the Kimster, as BFF Dennis Rodman calls him, told his sister, Kim Yo-jong, that out of all of the American women, there is no one who can give him a quicker and harder erection than the sexy-as-hell Taylor Greene (his words).

Kim Yo-jong, who can definitely get away with saying this, told her fat-challenged brother that he really needs to make an appointment to see an optometrist as soon as possible.

Kim Jong-un reportedly became very angry and he told his sister that MTG is a vision of sheer beauty and femininity.

Kim Yo-jong, started laughing like hell and replied, “In what FUCKING universe bro???”