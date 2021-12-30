Sarah Ferguson and Piers Morgan’s Hot and Heavy Relationship Rumor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 December 2021

image for Sarah Ferguson and Piers Morgan’s Hot and Heavy Relationship Rumor
Sarah is 62 and Piers, her "Boy Toy" is only 56. (Photo Courtesy of Prince Charles).

LONDON – (UK News) – iRumors UK, reports that the rumor of journalist/broadcaster Piers Morgan and the Duchess of York Sarah Fergurson having an affair have been confirmed.

The two have been denying the relationship, but after the couple was recently spotted in the parking lot of a fish and chips restaurant, tongue wrestling, any doubt has flown out the wanton window, as they say in Manchester.

Morgan recently told good friend and business partner Simon Cowell that although he finds Ms. Ferguson to be quasi-pretty, with a fabulously sexy ass, not to mention erotically erotic toes, she is after all 6 years older than him.

When asked if that was a problem, the television personality remarked that he has never dated a "Cougar" and he is certainly not going to start now.

Meanwhile Ferguson says that she does like Morgan a little, but added that he has a little winky (penis) and she kinda prefers men who are well-endowed, as they say in Tottenham.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

