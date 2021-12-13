LONDON – (UK Satire) – The latest rumor floating around the UK is that Prince Charles is having a torrid affair with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Ann Tweedy (Cole).

Neville Twickenbuck with Tickety Boo News was the first to break the story, which he heard from Piers Morgan, who got it from an unnamed Buckingham Palace guard with the initials Z.Y.

The 38-year-old Chezza, who is a singer, dancer, and former judge on X-Factor (UK version) says that lately she has been much too busy to have an affair with any man; and especially not with the married, 73-year-old Prince of Wales, Charlie, as she calls him.

Cole recently released her fifth album titled, “I Don’t Care If Our Love Is Crazy Stupid, Just As Long As You Use A Condom.”

The single from that album, titled, “La Fashionista Chezza” is presently #9 and moving up on the UK’s Billboard Top 200 Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, Tickety Boo News is reporting that Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Parker-Bowles said of Ms. Cole, “Hell, da woman is bloody beautiful, and if I was a guy, I’d be all over her like jelly on a crumpet.”