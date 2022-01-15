Bezos-Musk, Inc. To Build A Huge Factory In Liverpool, England

LIVERPOOL, England - (Satire News) – England is thrilled to announce that the largest corporation in the world has just agreed to build a huge factory in Liverpool, England.

True Dat News Agency reporter Reggie Rickenbacker, informed the UK public that both Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have been wanting to build a factory in England for the past two years.

Rickenbacker noted that both multi-billionaires have always been very fond of Great Britain and the British people, with Bezos noting that he actually once dated one of Rod Stewart’s back-up singers.

Musk added that he actually was engaged to a woman whose father was employed at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth’s official hat custodian.

It is widely known that her majesty has a hat collection that numbers well over 700; with one going as far back as World War II.

That particular hat was given to her by the great English comic actor Charlie Chaplin on St. Crumpet’s Day in 1945.

SIDENOTE: A spokesperson for Bezos-Musk, Inc., says that the English factory will be producing several types of uniforms including uniforms for the Royal Air Force, uniforms for Manchester United, and royal blue uniforms for the Buckingham Palace Guards.