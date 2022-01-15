Family game of Jenga leads to divorce

A traditional family game of Jenga at Christmas has led to divorce like it has done every year for the past few years.

Stacey Johnson and Sidney Bartholomew were playing their traditional family game of Jenga with Stacey’s Brother Gary, sister in Law Lorraine and Nephew Thomas, when as always an argument between them spoilt the festive, but tense atmosphere.

‘It happens every year’ said Gary ‘Stacey and Sidney go at it like they are in Eastenders, we all look embarrassed and leave quietly, and then Stacey phones in floods of tears saying that their marriage is over, and she wants nothing else to do with Sid’.

Local Solicitor Barrington Smythe said ‘We have a standing joke here in the chambers, that every year either Stacey or Sidney will issue a divorce, and sometime later it is cancelled, as they have made up again. We don’t know what the problem is, but it gives us a good old laugh in January when they call in on January 11th or 12th to cancel things. Every year it happens.'

‘I don’t know what it is’ explained Sidney ‘I mean I love Stacey, but sometimes I love Jenga more, and it just brings out the worst in me’.

‘All of their problems seem to stem from Jenga’ said Lorraine ‘So why they keep playing it is really beyond me. I mean, Monopoly could lead to murder, but people getting a divorce because of Jenga seems to be very ridiculous, even to me.'