Wrapping Paper remembering its time around the tree

Red wrapping paper Gavin Williamson is remembering his time around the tree, from his new home, at the bottom of the recycling bin.

‘Yes, there was a time when people would look at me, and think, there is a fine piece of wrapping paper, doing a grand job of hiding something, fun, frivolous and world-changing. Now, no one looks at me, and I am just waiting to be taken to a landfill. I mean, I am recyclable, I could become anything else after this, but we all know I have had my time of glory. Time was when I was a tree. I wonder what happened to the other lads I knew then? Sappy Bob and Michael Gove, are bound to have done something great and really interesting.'

Another piece of Wrapping Paper Stacey Johnson said ‘Gavin was only hiding a pair of socks. I was around a book by Richard Osman. Guess which one was most popular’

The socks owner Gary Johnson has been wearing the socks for three days straight because they came from his three-year-old nephew. The Richard Osman book, one of six, is waiting to be taken to the Charity shop.