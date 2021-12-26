Queen Elizabeth Orders That Buckingham Palace Be Lit Up In The Rainbow Colors To Honor Elton John

LONDON – (UK Satire) – London’s Ta Ta For Now News Agency is reporting that her majesty has ordered that Buckingham Palace be lit up in the rainbow color scheme as a tribute to Sir Elton John.

Neville Twickenbuck, senior writer for TTFN stated that this is the first time that Buck Palace, as Mick Jagger affectionately refers to it, is being shrouded in the colors of the rainbow.

He noted that many Britishers naturally assumed (incorrectly) that Sir Elton has passed away.

Elton’s long-time lyricist, Bernie Taupin commented that Elton is as healthy as a Hippo and the Queen has just decided to honor him for his contribution to the English music scene.

Taupin noted that he and Elton have just collaborated on their 200th album.

The album is titled, “Just Two Blokes Still Slaving Away in The Musical Salt Mines.”

SIDENOTE: Ta Ta For Now, stated that several well known musicians sang and played on the album including Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Cheryl Cole, Engelbert Humperdinck, Taylor Swift, Neil Young, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.