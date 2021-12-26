Queen Elizabeth Orders That Buckingham Palace Be Lit Up In The Rainbow Colors To Honor Elton John

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 December 2021

image for Queen Elizabeth Orders That Buckingham Palace Be Lit Up In The Rainbow Colors To Honor Elton John
DWTS's judge Len Goodman has just opened up a pub in Soho named "Ye Olde Elton & Bernie Pub."

LONDON – (UK Satire) – London’s Ta Ta For Now News Agency is reporting that her majesty has ordered that Buckingham Palace be lit up in the rainbow color scheme as a tribute to Sir Elton John.

Neville Twickenbuck, senior writer for TTFN stated that this is the first time that Buck Palace, as Mick Jagger affectionately refers to it, is being shrouded in the colors of the rainbow.

He noted that many Britishers naturally assumed (incorrectly) that Sir Elton has passed away.

Elton’s long-time lyricist, Bernie Taupin commented that Elton is as healthy as a Hippo and the Queen has just decided to honor him for his contribution to the English music scene.

Taupin noted that he and Elton have just collaborated on their 200th album.

The album is titled, “Just Two Blokes Still Slaving Away in The Musical Salt Mines.”

SIDENOTE: Ta Ta For Now, stated that several well known musicians sang and played on the album including Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Cheryl Cole, Engelbert Humperdinck, Taylor Swift, Neil Young, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Buckingham PalaceElton JohnQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more