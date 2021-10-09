Obama Telephones Queen About Daniel Craig's Room At Windsor Castle

When former President Obama heard about the Daniel Craig room at Windsor, he telephoned Queen Elizabeth. But, busy, he had to wait. Finally, ten minutes later she came on the telephone.

“Bubbles, what’s going on with giving Daniel Craig a room at Windsor Castle? You said I would be the only one in a spare room at Windsor.”

She indicated that Obama would still have the best room with a view and to settle down and that Daniel Craig would have a Mrs. Rochester type room at the top of the stairs and far from the madding crowd. It still has Peter O’Toole’s old clothes in it.

“Peter O’Toole?”

Yes, she replied—the Lawrence Of Arabia young man. But, unlike you, he was quite a raconteur and with the most amazing stories to tell.

“You had Peter O’Toole there too?”

She explained that it was a toss-up between O’Toole and Albert Finney. So she stashed Finney up at Balmoral in Scotland.

“Here, I thought I was your one and only.”

The Queen regretted any confusion she may have caused and went on to explain that: If a custom tailor vet comes around for something wet, and the vet begins, well, you know the rest.

“I am shocked and dismayed, I tell you. Shocked and dismayed.”

“Not to worry. It’ll be gone with the wind in no time.”

Read more by this author: