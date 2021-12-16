“Queen Elizabeth Rocks” T-Shirts Are The Biggest Selling T-Shirts In The United Kingdom

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Tooty Toot Toot T-Shirt Company of Picadilly has just stated that their Cheryl Cole and Cristiano Ronaldo T-Shirts are no longer #1 and #2.

The 3T T-Shirt Company has just informed the UK public that the new #1 selling T-Shirt is that of Queen Elizabeth.

When the queen was told that she is now #1, she became so happy she jumped up in the air and nearly lost her balance.

Lucky for her, her BFF Piers Morgan was standing next to her and he managed to catch her before she did any serious damage to herself.

In A Non-Related Story, The owners of Manchester United want to assure their devoted fans, that Man U, is not going to leave Manchester.