“Queen Elizabeth Rocks” T-Shirts Are The Biggest Selling T-Shirts In The United Kingdom

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 December 2021

image for “Queen Elizabeth Rocks” T-Shirts Are The Biggest Selling T-Shirts In The United Kingdom
Ta Ta For Now writer Chatsworth Wigginholt says that her majesty has a little over 71 bras.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Tooty Toot Toot T-Shirt Company of Picadilly has just stated that their Cheryl Cole and Cristiano Ronaldo T-Shirts are no longer #1 and #2.

The 3T T-Shirt Company has just informed the UK public that the new #1 selling T-Shirt is that of Queen Elizabeth.

When the queen was told that she is now #1, she became so happy she jumped up in the air and nearly lost her balance.

Lucky for her, her BFF Piers Morgan was standing next to her and he managed to catch her before she did any serious damage to herself.

In A Non-Related Story, The owners of Manchester United want to assure their devoted fans, that Man U, is not going to leave Manchester.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Queen Elizabeth II

