Where was Michael Gove?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 11 December 2021

image for Where was Michael Gove?
So, anyway, as I was saying.....

In all of the news about parties not happening, which may have only been social gatherings, no one knows where Michael Gove was.

The Minister for parties, having a good time, and cheerleader for any beleaguered Conservative colleague that needed it, was strangely absent from the party, along with another widely known wild party animal, Liz Truss.

A conservative spokesman Michael Underling said 'The party, which didn't happen was not attended by Michael Gove and Liz Truss for the simple fact, that sometimes fun parties are spoilt by having far too many fun people there.'

'No' said Mr Underling. trying to reinforce his point 'Michael Gove and Liz Truss were not invited because people don't like them, and they bring down a fun party atmosphere. They were not invited, because sometimes at a work party you want to be able to talk about the boss, without them being able to hear you. Some people get too much praise as it is/.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

