The Name Siri Has Just Become The Most Popular Female Name In America

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 October 2021

image for The Name Siri Has Just Become The Most Popular Female Name In America
Siri McKenna (shown above) says her full name is Siri Beyonce Petula McKenna.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Quinnipinni Polling Agency has just announced that a recent poll of 7,000 US hospitals showed that the name Siri is now the most popular girl’s name in America.

The Poll results were collected from 49 of the 50 states.*

The four other girl's names that rounded out the top 5, include Olivia, Charlotte, Lucy, and Abigail.

Qunnipinni pollsters were very surprised to find that the most popular female name for 2021 is Siri.

Mimosa Sabrosa, a reporter with the Alpha Beta News Agency commented that she learned that one out of every three female babies born in Mississippi is named Siri.

She also pointed out that the least favorite girl's name in the entire country is Sexalina, which a Qunnipinni rep said only three Sexalina's were found; two in Iowa and one in South Dakota.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The state of West Virginia did participate in the national poll, but the results were disqualified when it was learned that Ukranians, Eskimos, Blacks, and Mohawks were not allowed to participate in the poll].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
NamesSIRI

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more