The Name Siri Has Just Become The Most Popular Female Name In America

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Quinnipinni Polling Agency has just announced that a recent poll of 7,000 US hospitals showed that the name Siri is now the most popular girl’s name in America.

The Poll results were collected from 49 of the 50 states.*

The four other girl's names that rounded out the top 5, include Olivia, Charlotte, Lucy, and Abigail.

Qunnipinni pollsters were very surprised to find that the most popular female name for 2021 is Siri.

Mimosa Sabrosa, a reporter with the Alpha Beta News Agency commented that she learned that one out of every three female babies born in Mississippi is named Siri.

She also pointed out that the least favorite girl's name in the entire country is Sexalina, which a Qunnipinni rep said only three Sexalina's were found; two in Iowa and one in South Dakota.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The state of West Virginia did participate in the national poll, but the results were disqualified when it was learned that Ukranians, Eskimos, Blacks, and Mohawks were not allowed to participate in the poll].