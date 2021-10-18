The Las Vegas Raiders Organization Has Finally Agreed on a New Team Name To Take Affect For The 2022 Season

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 October 2021

image for The Las Vegas Raiders Organization Has Finally Agreed on a New Team Name To Take Affect For The 2022 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders name will soon be retired.

LAS VEGAS – (Sports Satire) – Sportsapalooza has just made it known that the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have decided on a new team name, which will take affect after this year’s NFL season ends.

Pia Confetti with Sportsapalooza spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and he revealed that the name that will be replacing the Raiders name is the Dice Rollers.

Goodell said that the name is in keeping with the gambling nature of the gambling mecca known as Sin City.

Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia told Miss Confetti, that some of the Raiders fans wanted the name changed to the Rouletters, others preferred the name the Desert Rats, and one 98-year-old life-long Raiders fan wanted the new name to be the Sinners. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Las Vegas RaidersNamesNFL

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more