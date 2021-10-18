The Las Vegas Raiders Organization Has Finally Agreed on a New Team Name To Take Affect For The 2022 Season

LAS VEGAS – (Sports Satire) – Sportsapalooza has just made it known that the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have decided on a new team name, which will take affect after this year’s NFL season ends.

Pia Confetti with Sportsapalooza spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and he revealed that the name that will be replacing the Raiders name is the Dice Rollers.

Goodell said that the name is in keeping with the gambling nature of the gambling mecca known as Sin City.

Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia told Miss Confetti, that some of the Raiders fans wanted the name changed to the Rouletters, others preferred the name the Desert Rats, and one 98-year-old life-long Raiders fan wanted the new name to be the Sinners. ■