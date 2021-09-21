‘A Sign of the Times’ Foo Fighters to Formally Change Their Name

SEATTLE, Washington, September 21st, 2021 - - After 1 hour and 38 minutes of deliberation, 12 time Grammy Award winning music legends, Foo Fighters, announced this morning that effective immediately the band will be known as Non-Aerosol Air Freshener.

The announcement comes a little more than a month ahead of the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where Non-Aerosol Air Freshener (formerly Foo Fighters) will be among the inductees.

“Even though our name had nothing to do with offensive odors, we’ve received tens of thousands of letters, phone calls, and emails complaining that our name was offensive,” said Dave Grohl. “Personally, I didn’t even know there were so many people named Karen, but I think we’ve heard from just about all of them over the last 3 or so years.”

Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer, founded Non-Aerosol Air Freshener in 1994.

The band’s former name Foo Fighters, came from a nickname coined by Allied aircraft pilots for UFOs and other aerial phenomena. Perhaps best known for their song "Everlong,” Non-Aerosol Air Freshener were the recipients of the first-ever global icon award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The initial fan reaction to the announcement was mixed.

“Why not the Aromatherapy Diffusers?” asked Millicent Abrams, one of the band’s fan club members.

“Since I heard the news, I’ve been trying to figure out how we can change the name of our Facebook fan page,” said Rodney Calabasus. “I’m an official administrator on the page so my job is to moderate member comments and ensure the page content is timely. I didn’t go to college to be a computer programmer, my associates was in VCR repair. How in the hell I’m going to change the Facebook page name is beyond me.”

“I didn’t think the name had anything to do with farts,” said Nadine Duckworth.

Non-Aerosol Air Freshener guitarist, Nate Mendel, noted that the name change was a sign of the times.

“Ya know, some people call it cancel culture and some call it being politically correct, I just call it getting a bunch of soccer moms off our asses,” said Mendel. “The only thing more annoying than hate mail about our name is the amount of correspondence I receive asking if I’m related to Howie Mandel. Hell, they aren’t even spelled the same.”

Howie Mandel was unavailable for comment.

The band’s announcement, which was distributed to the media in the early hours of Tuesday morning, noted that including “non-aerosol” as part of their new name was a precautionary measure to ensure that fans concerned with the hole in the ozone layer were not offended.

In February 2021, Non-Aerosol Air Freshener released their tenth album, Medicine at Midnight.