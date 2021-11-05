Why aren't the Tories better at corruption? By Mr Raymond Ving

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Why aren't the Tories better at corruption? By Mr Raymond Ving
Oh Joe, Ray's at it again, always right on the nose.

Hello,

Mr Raymond Ving here. You might remember me from my other nonsensical ramblings on here, but you probably won't.

Anyway, one thing that has puzzled me lately, is why after so many years of practice, are the Tories no better at corruption? I mean, corruption is meant to be something you get away with, not something that the Guardian or Twitter writes about.

I mean, whatever happened to the corruption we knew nothing about? The corruption that was paid for, but never seen?

It is times like this that I miss the 1970's, you knew where you stood with corruption then. Clueless, and in the dark, as it should always be.

