Couple surprised to see Christmas Cards in the shops

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for Couple surprised to see Christmas Cards in the shops
Oh God, not this again.

When out for their weekly shop Gary and Lorraine Johnson were surprised to see Christmas Cards in the window of Diane Goggins Village shop.

'I went in for a copy of the Daily Mail, Milk and Bread' said Gary 'and to my great surprise Diane Goggins already has Christmas Cards in the window'.

'I have to keep up with the retail calendar said Miss Goggins, a buxom 33-year-old, and nothing like the similarly named character in Postman Pat.

'That always gets on my nerves' she said 'I mean we do have a postman called Pat, who has a Black and White cat, but that is purely coincidental.'

'Yes' said Lorraine 'Gary was telling me how surprised he was and said that Diane had sold out, but when I reminded Gary that it is October, and Diane also had a lot more Pumpkins in the shop, as well as a lot of Witches hat he saw my point'.

'Halloween?' asked Diane 'No, I always have witches stuff in, and a lot of Pumpkins. I am the village witch as well, but don't tell anyone that'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Christmas

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more