The Christmas Movies written by a The Spoof writer

You may remember a while ago The Spoof published a handy guide to how to write your own Christmas movie, and having taken us as our word, a few people have sent their scripts off and are now seeing them on the Hallmark Channel, and on Christmas Movies 24, which started broadcasting in August.

Writer Ringing Bell said 'I want to thank the Spoof for their timely, well-written guide to writing your own Christmas Movie. My two films, written in four hours are called Sprinkles on the Tree, and a Christmas Log, which takes the story in a Christmas Carol but puts them in Outerspace. A minor cast member from a glossy American teen show is starring in both films.'

Look out for further The Spoof Guides to growing your own aubergines, making your own umbrella, and how to make your own Newton's Cradle.