London’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum Sells Its Donald Trump Wax Statue To China For £22 ($3 US)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 6 October 2021

image for London’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum Sells Its Donald Trump Wax Statue To China For £22 ($3 US)
May Poodle, 27, of Upper Tooting, snapping a selfie with the wax statue of "Old Baby Fingers."

LONDON – (Satire News) – After receiving literally millions of complaints, the directors of London’s prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum, have decided to get rid of the wax statue of the man who is hated by more people than even that Nazi scumbag, Adolf Hiter.

The museum's Vice-Director Reginald V. Quillbee, III, 59, said that at first the idea was to leave the horrendously ugly wax figure in the sun and just simply let it melt.

But then after receiving a call from the Chinese government, Quillbee decided to sell it to China instead.

London's Tickety Boo News reporter Brompton Boxgrove reported that when a representative for President Xi Jinping asked what the selling price for the Trumptard’s statue was, the reply was £22.

“We’ll take it, mate!” The Chinese rep said ecstatically.

And so within 24 hours, the wax figure of the sexual predator, who many Britishers consider to be the ugliest, most hideous wax statue in history, was on it’s way to the Chinese Republic.

When Xi Jinping was asked what he planned to do with it, he grinned and said that they are going to place it in the middle of Hong Kong’s world-famous Yao Ming National Plaza, where it will be used for the hundreds of pigeons to (appropriately) shit all over.

When Donald Jonathan Trump, (AKA The Human Hemorrhoid), was asked to comment, he put down the three Big Macs he was eating, and said that it is nothing but a hoax, a witch hunt, and he is blaming Piers Morgan, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Ex-NBA star Yao Ming, Queen Elizabeth, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Petula Clark, and Cheryl Cole.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

