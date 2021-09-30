Who Are The Freaks, Losers, And Creeps?

Freaks, losers, and creeps? Could that be the name of a new singing group from England or Transylvania? No. Or a brand new Halloween bug dish? Maybe, but no again. A new circus act? Close, but another no.

Freaks, losers, and creeps were words used to describe friends and political supporters of twice impeached Donald Trump. Trump was also described as attracting freaks, losers, and creeps, like a magnet attracts iron shavings on MSNBC News, September 30, 2021.

Ouch!

Universally, from Vladimir Putin and Boris Johnson to the pillow guy and conservative talk show hosts (and the many in between), Trump supporters are quietly excusing themselves and moving a seat away.

“Did I know who? Do you mean the Mar-a-Lago old fellow with the dye job and comb-over? Nah! I never met the guy.”

It seems Trump pal, Corey Lewandowski, made unwanted sexual advances on the wife of a political supporter who had contributed $100,000.00 to Donald Trump’s campaign fund.

The supporter ordered Trump to either fire Lewandowski from Trumpworld or return the $100,000.00.

Easy! Trump fired Lewandowski and kept the $100,000.00.

It's predicted that Lewandowski would soon be back in Trumpworld in another position because, like all of Trump’s circle of friends who were described as freaks, losers, and creeps, Trump attracts them back again like a magnet attracts shavings of iron.

Read more by this author: