Donald Trump To Start Writing For The Spoof

British political satire website is overwhelmed learning that Donald J. Trump will soon be contributing articles to their website The Spoof.. Since being banned by Twitter, Mr. Trump feels he has lost his voice, and what better way to regain it but to write for The Spoof website.

Mr. Trump heard that The Spoof would give anybody a voice, and he surmised that included him, Trump.

The grammar and spellcheck editors of The Spoof, have demanded an immediate raise.

The fact-check editors quit in mass. However, they were quickly hired by the Guinness Book of Records.

While preparing to write his first exclusive for, The Spoof, Mr. Trump is also seeking support from the US Supreme Court, begging the Court to make Twitter give him back his voice, adding, “After all, I gave most of you guys your lifetime jobs.” And under his breath, he was rumored to have added: The bunch of losers in sissy dresses.

It is doubtful the US Supreme Court will consider his case. They are already up to their ears in deciding the more private issue concerning activities within a woman’s uterus and what she may or may not do within it, as has already been determined by the male governor of Texas.

However, not as revealing as the Pandora Papers, the editors of The Spoof have fingers crossed waiting for their very first exclusive by Donald J. Trump.

