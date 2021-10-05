Omarosa Manigault Kicks Trump’s Ass in Court and Now The Former “Golfer-in-Chief” Has to Pay His Former Black Advisor $3.7 Million

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Omarosa Manigault, the ex-Trumptard advisor, has just come out victorious in her lawsuit against Donaldo Jonathan Trump.

According to Boom Boom News reporter, Hacienda Fiddle, Manigault, who many consider to be the female version of Trump (in regards to hatefulness, meanness, and fucked up personality) says she’s as happy as a woodpecker in a popsicle stick factory at the decision.

Omarosa, who Oprah Winfrey once called, “The Black Ann Coulter,” made a ton of money from her tell-all book about the man that Nancy Pelosi calls the “Walking Hemorrhoid.”

Manigault’s best selling book titled, “I Saw Trump Say and Do Shit That Even An Evil Bastard Like Adolf Hitler Wouldn’t Say or Do,” became the best seller in America, England, Greenland, Peru, Pisagovia, as well as in 42 other countries.

In chapter 6, Omar, as her gynecologist calls her, writes that she once accidentally saw “Shithead” Trump’s weenie and it reminded her of a Vienna Sausage, but only not as big.

In Other News. Marjorie Taylor Greene is denying that she has the hots for Mitch “The Moscow Bitch” McConnell.