The Number One Brain Surgeon In America Strongly Suggests That Trump Think About Getting a Brain Transplant Very, Very Soon!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 3 October 2021

image for The Number One Brain Surgeon In America Strongly Suggests That Trump Think About Getting a Brain Transplant Very, Very Soon!
The average male brain is the size of a 3.7 lb roast, Trump's is the size of a pinto bean.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – Tabloid Today has just broken the story that the nation’s top brain surgeon, Dr. Simon P. Sezafelli, 53, has informed Mr. and Mrs. Trump, that in his professional opinion, the former president, seriously needs to consider getting a brain transplant before too long.

2T’s Papaya Bamboo, spoke with one of Dr. Sezafelli’s chief assistants, and she was told that dozens of tests continue to show that the tax-evading, lying, chicken crap creep, now has the brain of a malnourished mongoose.

Dr. Sezafelli showed Miss Bamboo some brain scans which clearly show that Trump has the brain of a sexual predator and he noted that if he does not get a brain transplant (and soon), he will end up having the brain cells of a peanut butter cookie.

In a Thanksgiving Related Story: Retail grocery stores throughout America are worried that due to the Turkey Trumpalooza Flu, which has hit 13 of the 14 turkey-producing states, many American families will have to settle for Thanksgiving salmon.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Brain

