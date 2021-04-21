Keep your hands clean

Newly ennobled peer Lord Bent has been awarded his title for services to government communications.

Beginning in a small way by delivering brown envelopes, he went on to found Bakkanders, liaising between government, civil service and (very) private industry.

Having established a relationship with the police service in similar fashion, he named his new company Turner-Blindeye.

“I see myself as heading an emergency, call out service. Progress is not always easy,” said Lord Bent, “but with Bakkanders and help from Turner-Blindeye, I have managed to get ministers out of some holes, and managed to remove certain stumbling blocks. All without getting my hands dirty, you understand.”