Keep your hands clean

Funny story written by Joel Kaye

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

image for Keep your hands clean

Newly ennobled peer Lord Bent has been awarded his title for services to government communications.

Beginning in a small way by delivering brown envelopes, he went on to found Bakkanders, liaising between government, civil service and (very) private industry.

Having established a relationship with the police service in similar fashion, he named his new company Turner-Blindeye.

“I see myself as heading an emergency, call out service. Progress is not always easy,” said Lord Bent, “but with Bakkanders and help from Turner-Blindeye, I have managed to get ministers out of some holes, and managed to remove certain stumbling blocks. All without getting my hands dirty, you understand.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Parliament

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more