Oh, what now? - Another politician caught out in a lie

A politician, much to no one's great surprise has been caught out in a lie.

Boris McWhirter, a backbench MP for South Kensington has told reporters that his favourite type of Angel Delight was Strawberry, but in a recently unearthed interview from 1983, he said it was chocolate.

'Oh, what now?' said the man-shaped charisma vacuum. 'In 1983 I was a hit with the ladies, and I was a Labour MP, everything else has changed. It was nearly 40 years ago, I mean don't these things just change in time'.

McWhirter's Wife, Betty said 'Forty years ago, I really fancied him. Now he is just an old man who eats puddings from the 1970s. I mean when the police rang the doorbell I thought they were here to talk to him about the business with the Nigerian Prince and the money, but no, he has simply lied. We all lie, you know.

Is that tie from Marks and Spencer? I like it, it suits the dimples in your chin and your lovely blue eyes. Are you single?'