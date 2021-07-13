Kristi Noem Chides Other GOP Governors at CPAC for Not Killing Enough People

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Dallas - Governor Kristi Noem, who is considered by the Republican Party the poster child of how to run a state during a pandemic, complained about other Party of Trump governors in a speech before the CPAC conference here yesterday.

Ms. Noem, whose state of South Dakota had one of the highest per capita death rates from Covid in the country, criticized other red state responses to the outbreak insisting that they had too many restrictions for too long, including mask wearing and social distancing.

A Mainstream media reporter present pointed out to the Trump cultists present at the speech that the U.S. would have had another 200,000 deaths if it had the same death rate as South Dakota.

“Who cares about those hundreds of thousands of unfree people” said one attendee.