Busker only singing Three Lions Song

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 10 July 2021

image for Busker only singing Three Lions Song
If he plays that song again

Busker Rodney Whittington, 37 has only been singing football favourite Three Lions for a week.

'It is the feel-good song of the week, that and Sweet Caroline seems to get the crowds singing along. Of course, next week I will be doing obscure Rod Stewart B-Sides and that song that could be by Del Amitri, but was actually by Cast'.

Shopper Lorraine said 'I love that song, always sing along to it in the pub'.

Office Worker Shane added 'It is all I have heard for days. I mean I am as much a fan of the Lightning Seeds as the next man, but they had other songs, you know. I bet he has never heard Life of Riley or Perfect, has he?'

When asked Rodney said: 'I don't know who the Lightning Seeds are. I am doing the version by Frank Skinner and his mate'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
England football teamEuro 2021Football (Soccer)three lions

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more