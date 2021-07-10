Busker only singing Three Lions Song

Busker Rodney Whittington, 37 has only been singing football favourite Three Lions for a week.

'It is the feel-good song of the week, that and Sweet Caroline seems to get the crowds singing along. Of course, next week I will be doing obscure Rod Stewart B-Sides and that song that could be by Del Amitri, but was actually by Cast'.

Shopper Lorraine said 'I love that song, always sing along to it in the pub'.

Office Worker Shane added 'It is all I have heard for days. I mean I am as much a fan of the Lightning Seeds as the next man, but they had other songs, you know. I bet he has never heard Life of Riley or Perfect, has he?'

When asked Rodney said: 'I don't know who the Lightning Seeds are. I am doing the version by Frank Skinner and his mate'.