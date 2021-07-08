Covid Expert now Football Expert

After reading one article about Football Dave Smythe Walsingham is now an expert.

He did the same when finding out about Covid for the first time as well.

'Yes, I am one of those very irritating types who becomes an expert in a subject almost overnight. Now, obviously, I have never played Football, not even at primary school, in the park, jumpers for goal-posts, but this one article in the Sun made it all so easy for me to understand. I can tell you everything that Gareth Southgate is getting wrong, and no mistake.

He went on 'Of course, that article in the Daily Mail about Covid 19 made so much sense to me at the time. If only I had been on the board, lockdown need not have happened, but they wanted people with medical qualifications, didn't they?'

For the avoidance of doubt, Dave will be at the England/Italy final on Sunday, in a pub, and not wearing a mask.