Football or Tennis? - The 2021 Summer Dilemma!

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 7 July 2021

image for Football or Tennis? - The 2021 Summer Dilemma!
Tennis, no Football? No, Tennis. Definately Tennis.

The choice, as it always has, will be between Football or Tennis on Sunday, as people watch some very fit, very rich people kick a football around in a park, or knock a ball over a net on a court.

Football or Tennis? Tennis or Football. Which do you prefer?

Daddy or Chips?

Tomato Sauce or Brown Sauce?

The Beatles or the Stones?

Left or Right?

Blur or Oasis?

It is a bit confusing, isn't it?

Monster Munch or Frazzles?

Van Morrison or Jim Morrison?

Anyway, the choice is to watch Football or Tennis on Sunday. Or doing something else completely.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

