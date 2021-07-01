Man's Theremin playing only attracting dogs

A man who is recording an album of Avant grade compositions for Theremin, glockenspiel and rainstick has found that so far only dogs seem to be listening to it.

Shane Collywobble, 47, has been working on 'WTF is that?' since the beginning of lockdown, and is near the end of the beginning of the album. He told us:

'Of course, finishing an album is only really the start of things, but I am nearly there. I feel that it is a brilliant medium for getting the anxiety about lockdown across, but so far only the dog likes it.'

Shane's dog William said 'I like the deep trance sounds he gets, and the rainstick just adds something. He could add some concertina, but I think it is brilliant as it is.'