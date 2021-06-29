Bald 70-year-old OAP discovers one hair in his head

An amazing discovery happened somewhere in the 'Middle of a German Nowhere' today after a 70-year-old OAP looked in the mirror!

After being completely bald for the last 20 years, he discovered a hair growing in the middle of his 'nut'!

"A miracle," he yelled as his missus rushed upstairs with a packet of Viagra ready for action after ten years of abstinence! To no avail.

After observing several, normal ageing effects on his deteriorating temple like flabby chicken wing arms, baggy arse, dangling, out of work cojones, and skinny legs, among other normality's, a list too long to mention, there growing out of the middle of his 'bonce' a single hair was sprouting!

"Eureka!" He yelled, "I'm not dead yet!"

His missus carefully plucked it and sent it off to a local laboratory for scientific investigation. Scientists in the lab have discovered the single hair is a 'miracle of nature!'

They congratulated the OAP and have sent the hair, vacuum-packed, to a German Museum in Bonn where it will be exhibited to science students as proof that OAP's can still grow hairs (many in the wrong places). Bonn science students have been asked to study this phenomenon and will be expected to write a 100-page dissertation as part of their final exams called "Extraordinary Protrusions!"

Meanwhile, things have gone back to normal in the OAP's household after he discovered a huge, long hair protruding out of his earhole!