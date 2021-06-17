The Beach Boys Will Be Going On Tour This Summer With Their Brand New Band Name

SANTA MONICA BEACH, California – (Satire News) – The Beach Boys first formed in 1961, and within a few years they became the most popular beach band in the entire world.

Brian Wilson, the leader of the band is 78, and he recently spoke with Carolina Chipotle with Bedroom Pillow Talk at a local In N Out Burger Restaurant.

He told her that the new updated Beach Boys band name is now the Beach Grandpa’s.

He commented that he has also revised and updated their old hits from the 60s and he's given them a 2021 flavor.

Three of these songs include “Surfer Granny,” “Help Me Get It Up Rhonda,” and “Good Vibrators.”

Brian said that he loves the beach scene so much that he built a special 1.2 million gallon pool in the back of his Santa Monica Beach mansion, where he keeps his 4 pet sharks, his 3 porpoises, and his 2 sperm whales.

He giggled as he said that he even converted 6 of his 14 acres to resemble Malibu Beach, complete with tons and tons of sand, a lifeguard tower, a volley ball court, and a state-of-the-art drug dispensing machine, where his friends and family can get any kind of drug known to man from Durango Bango marijuana to Peruvian Marching Dust.

Wilson mentioned that he has contacted two of their original back-up singers and they have agreed to join the Beach Grandpa’s 2021 Sand Castle Tour.

Miss Chipotle talked to the two back-up singers, Fawn Hardlawn who is 77, and Aurora Fibbersteen who is 76, and they can hardly wait to get up on stage and rock and roll with the help of their walkers.

Brian commented that they have booked the very popular Tex-Mex country band The Counterfeit Sombrero to be their opening act.