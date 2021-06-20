Couple not really that shocked by number 7

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 20 June 2021

Wow, I really wouldn't have guessed that.

When perusing an article on the Internet, tolerably married couple Gary and Lorraine Johnson were told that number 7 in a list would shock them.

However, in a rare case of lying on the Internet, neither of them were really that put out.

Gary takes up the story 'We were just killing some time, reading the article about the cast of a show from the 1990s, and we thought, it will pass some time, but number 7 was not that shocking at all.'

Finishing the story Lorraine said 'The most shocking aspect of the whole thing was the fact that they got 10 facts out of the show. I tell you, whoever wrote that one really earned their money that day.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

