Man with famous name misses out on Ebay auction

Donald Trump, a man from Withering Glance has lost out on the one remaining Argos catalogues he needs to complete his collection on eBay.

The Winter 1992 edition was said to be in pristine condition, and Donald had made an offer of £60.00 with £10.00 for postage.

The morose character said 'I lost it by £1.00, but that is always the way. There is another copy going for £38.00 with free collection, so if I take the car I only need £40.00 for petrol. I mean obviously, it is an expensive hobby, but I only have one more to get, and then I can sell the whole collection. I should make a lot of money on it, people pay a lot for nostalgia'.

Despite sharing the same name as the former American President, this Donald Trump cannot be a look-alike, as they don't look the same.

'Imagine if we did though?' wondered Donald. 'I might have been on my third marriage by now'.