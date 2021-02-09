Speaking in the House of Commons, Minister for Special Deals, Phil Offthebakova-Laurie, hailed the signing of a recent trade agreement with Japan as a triumph for exotic fish keepers. “We’ve netted a good one,” he quipped, to cheers from government benches, while noting that opposition members “refused to take the bait”.

Speaking of the commercial aquarium trade, the Minister continued, with a smile, “We may see some of the bigger fish floated on the stock market.”

“That’ll just add to the funny smell,” responded opposition spokesperson, Alma Genstitt. “If you ask me, this Japan fish deal is just a load of old carp.”

Ms Genstitt is a member of the Parliamentary Dyslexia Group.