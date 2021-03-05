Anger as Mr Potato Head changes name

There was an outcry among certain sectors of social media this week at the announcement that Mr Potato Head would be changing his name to Potato Head.

Right wing commentator Ben Whiner said, "I can't believe it. Mr Potato Head was like a father figure to me, a male role model. Now he's just like my genderless cross-dressing uncle, who coincidentally also has a potato-shaped head."

Piers Morgan ranted about the issue for two hours on his interminable TV show Good Morning Dickheads. “Mr Potato Head’s name change is literally tearing apart the fabric of society,” he claimed.

The Daily Stool was also foaming at the mouth. "Why won't these lunatics leave things alone?" It then went on to suggest that Meghan Markle was to blame for the change, and demanded the chemical castration of Prince Harry.

Sociologist and internet expert Geoff McCloud said the phenomenon was nothing new. "We had the same level of anger when Emmerdale Farm changed its name to Emmerdale. It was less visible because we didn't have social media amplifying everyone's grievances, but for some people it was just as aggravating."

He continued, "People don't like change. It used to be that only tabloid newspapers could manufacture outrage on this scale, but now almost anyone with a social media account can do it."

"But really, what kind of reputable news outlet would even report on something like this. There are so many more important news items you could be reporting on. This is just a distraction. Oh, you're from TheSpoof?"