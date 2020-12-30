Covid-19 To Be Cancelled After Twitter Outrage

Users of outrage generator Twitter are calling for Covid-19 to be cancelled, after its relentless attack on innocent people.

An online petition from user Bixby193451 has gained a massive following in recent days, since being retweeted by three other people.

The petition is calling for all mention of Covid-19 to be taken down from the internet, and for all news reports in newspapers and TV to stop acknowledging its existence.

'It's totally upsetting to see this virus being, like, totally in the news all the time, like, basically,' Bixby193451 tweeted out to us earlier today.

'People, like, want to see other stuff in the news. Basically, like, it's against their, like, human rights or something, totally,' it continued.

We asked unrelated Twitter user ZanzibarHasselbelt34562216 what they thought, like it mattered, and they told us 'someone's cancelling something? Yeah, I'm all for cancelling stuff. What is it? Hashtag me in to it.'