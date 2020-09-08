Constantly Coming Up With New Material Has Affected Man's Brain

In his book, 'Overconnected', author Bill Davidow claims that, far from taking generations, and hundreds of years, for the human brain to adapt to changes in the world we live in, it can do so in a very short space of time, and, possibly, within our own lifetime.

The most recent change the brain has had to deal with is the internet: being constantly bombarded with text in the form of news, information, emails and messages which pop up and interrupt our reading, force us to focus on something new, then refocus on our initial task, before being interrupted once more. Over and over again.

With all this new, immediate, "can't wait" activity, it's not surprising our brains are undergoing change.

And that's exactly what seems to have happened to one man who contributes to the satirical news website, TheSpoof.com.

Moys Kenwood, 57, has been churning out spoof stories for the best part of 14 years, and currently spits forth one or two per day.

Now, it's starting to take its toll on him.

"I'm becoming forgetful. And irrational. And irritable, frustrated and short-tempered. And I giggle uncontrollably. And I'm becoming forgetful."

But isn't writing spoofs just a throwaway ten-minute activity that anyone can do?

Kenwood refuted this:

"Coming up with new stuff to put into stories is starting to affect my grey matter. Yes, most of the crap is based on events involving me that actually happened, but I've still got to weave them into an attractive narrative."

And now he's started to wear a special skull cap with wires, that constantly monitors his brain activity, and ensures that his creativity doesn't rise to dangerous levels.

"I'm going to turn out countless Donald Trump insults, like other people do. Just to be on the safe side."