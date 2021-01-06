Woman Says She Doesn't Know How Many More Tiers She Can Cope With

An Essex woman who has been under immense pressure struggling with all the government's Coronavirus restrictions has said she isn't sure how many more tiers she can put up with.

Sally Gribble, 38, of Barking, in Essex, had been making a superb effort at dealing with the Tories' extreme incompetence in trying to control the spread of COVID-19 throughout the UK, but this came to an abrupt halt yesterday.

Sally broke down, and told a friend, Melissa, her woes:

"When they brought tiers in, I just accepted it. Medium Alert, High Alert, Very High Alert, Stay At Home ... I just did as I was told. But I'm not sure I'll be able to cope with any more. I'm really feeling the strain!"

The country has undergone various stop-start lockdowns, social distancing rules, limits on group gatherings, and levels of isolation, and introduced a 3-tier system, which has become a 4-tier system, in order to designate which places people are most at risk from the Coronavirus.

Miss Gribble, who has more than 4,000 Facebook friends, posted her concerns and innermost feelings online,and received 3,600 likes, and 300 'crying faces' in sympathy.

But Melissa laughed:

"It's fair to say she was reduced to tiers!"