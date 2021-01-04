Expert Says 2021 Could Be Worse Than 2020

Just four short days into the new year, and a man who reckons he is a bit of an expert on such matters has said that it's entirely possible, by no great stretch of the imagination, that 2021 could eventually, by far, outstrip 2020 in its shitness.

The new year has started quietly with no fresh disasters to report upon, but this is normal behavior in order to 'get its feet under the table' and test the water, before asserting itself in a significant way later.

As a parting shot, 2020 released two new steains of the Coronavirus - one in the UK and another in South Africa - and, says know-it-all, Myke Woodson, it doesn't take a great brain to know that more will be forthcoming.

Said he:

"With the greedy pharmaceutical companies working flat-out to produce more vaccines - and new vaccines - 2021 is going to be the year of 'those with money', and the last year for those without it."

He went on:

"And, with the economy teetering on the edge, and many, many businesses having already bitten the dust, with the knock-on effect on unemployment figures gathering itself like a tsunami, the signs aren't good."

He also mentioned the 's' word:

"We might also see starvation in many places."

Many people ushered in 2021 with the optimistic sentiment that 'it couldn't be as bad as 2020 had been', but that remains to be seen.

But Woodson wasn't mincing his words when he asserted:

"We've all heard the phrase 'the end of the world is nigh' before, but it isn't; the world will be here for a long, long time. There's no telling whether or not the end of the human race might be nigh, though..."