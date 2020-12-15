The Reason NASCAR Cancelled 2 Races

Tuesday, 15 December 2020

This is the NASCAR race track in Pascagoula last year. This year it'll be minus race cars, fans, and RV's.

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi – (Sports Satire) – Ever since March, when the Coronavirus first got out of hand, NASCAR’s attendance has fallen by 61%.

And then the fact that the racing entity banned Confederate flags really kicked the racing giant in its muffler ass.

And now, comes word from the Federal Racing Authority that two races have been cancelled.

The Apalachicola 300 in Florida, and the Pascagoula 201 in Mississippi, will not take place.

A spokesperson for NASCAR informed the racing media that federal inspectors found traces of the Coronavirus in the racetrack's NASCAR fuel tanks.

Fuel tests revealed that the fuel contained bacteria residue that showed a contamination rate of 200 units per square inch, which is 145 units above the acceptable minimum level for COVID-19.

Racers and their racing teams in both cities are reportedly devastated, as they have already booked their rooms at local Holiday Inns, Ramada Inns, and Colonel Beauregard's RV Park.

