Used condoms for sale

Funny story written by Erickson 2

Friday, 25 September 2020



Beijing, China— Cops in China have seized more than 800,000 used condoms that had been boiled, dried and put up for sale, in a southern province.

Chinese authorities traced the condoms to a small business in San Francisco California run by an old homeless man named Theodore Melendez.

Melendez claims he was running a legitimate business selling novelty items, and the condoms were only for display purposes.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Melendez purchased the condoms from a drag queen who works at a local strip club.

Officers who raided a warehouse in the province of Beijing on Saturday, found a Chinese woman spraying the used condoms with Chanel number 5 perfume. They also found recycled condoms in bags weighing almost 800 pounds, the state-controlled newspaper reported.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

