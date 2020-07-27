Boris Johnson forbids 2 for 1 junk food bargain buys in Brit supermarkets as he stocks up on Mars Bars!

(UNEDITED) A van loaded with 'choccy' delicacies was secretly delivered to Nr 10 Downing Street on Sunday including, Snickers, Mars Bars, Kit Kat, and Ferrero Rocher, especially for BOJO's missus, plus deep frozen pizzas, burgers and kebabs.

BOJO, ordered a van load via the internet whilst in Chequers for his well earned summer holidays after causing absolute chaos to the British economy; Brexit, handling of Covid 19 pandemic, among other financial disasters about to hit the UK like an Asian tsunami.

However, before he took his missus, their baby, and their doggy to the PM's residence surrounded by English wonderful green hills, he gave the following press statement to the Daily Star and other crap tabloids:

"My government is dedicated to eradicate obesity from within the UK, not obese citizens, that would be too much to ask. However, from today, UK shoppers will not be allowed to buy sweeties, junk food, salty crisps, etc, for the price of 2 for 1, and advertising for such revolting products will be banned too!"

BOJO, was photographed by tabloid reporters going for walkies with his pooch in a massive marketing effort to prove to his devoted followers what a wonderful life it is to be so fit and healthy, and of course, he is a disciple of such habits.

Another van load of junk food was seen secretly being delivered to the back door of his holiday residence making sure he has enough stock in all of his residences before the new legislation becomes law.

BOJO's mansion in Tuscany, Italy, is not affected by his new law because Italians love their gelato and sweet cakes and would never accept such a load of old British hypocrisy. Plus the fact, Brexit doesn't matter there anyway, and BOJO just loves Italy, but only when he's on holiday.